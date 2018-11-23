PM Roundup: Eve Hewson; Stephen Curry In Car Crash; Kyrie Irving Wants To Retire Early

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is headed for a plane back to the mainland.
Eve as Marian: Bono’s daughter, Eve Hewson, stars as Marian in the new Robin Hood movie. Unfortunately her new flick is getting roasted by critics.
Steph crashes: Stephen Curry was involved in a multi-vehicle car crash in Oakland. Early reports are that he was uninjured.
Kyrie wants out early: Kyrie Irving says he only wants to play in the NBA until his mid-30s. Irving made the comments when discussing how effective Vince Carter has been into his 40s.
