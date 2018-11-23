PM Roundup: Eve Hewson; Stephen Curry In Car Crash; Kyrie Irving Wants To Retire Early

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is headed for a plane back to the mainland.

Eve as Marian: Bono’s daughter, Eve Hewson, stars as Marian in the new Robin Hood movie. Unfortunately her new flick is getting roasted by critics.

Steph crashes: Stephen Curry was involved in a multi-vehicle car crash in Oakland. Early reports are that he was uninjured.

Kyrie wants out early: Kyrie Irving says he only wants to play in the NBA until his mid-30s. Irving made the comments when discussing how effective Vince Carter has been into his 40s.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

The Detroit Lions Have Perfected the Recipe for Disappointment

Cam Jordan Roasts Falcons With Thanksgiving-Themed Trash Talk

VIDEO: Punches Thrown and Sidelines Emptied in Ole Miss-Miss St Brawl

Live-Action Lion King Trailer Looks Awesome; Watch Here

Around the Sports Internet:

What to expect from Tiger vs. Phil

Josh Allen will return for the Buffalo Bills this Sunday after a four-week absence

Khris Middleton may be the most underrated player in the NBA, and he’s a few months away from getting a max deal

The Saints were incredibly impressive against the Falcons on Thanksgiving

Song of the Day: