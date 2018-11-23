USA Today Sports

Roundup: Washington Marching Band in Serious Crash; The Perils of a Bad Yelp Review; Enjoy Your Shopping

Roundup

What the Creed movies say about male identity … Detroit Lions fans are always at rock-bottom … The very subjective best Black Friday deals … Louisiana couple finds $1.8 million lottery ticket while cleaning … Trey Quinn did the Michael Scarn … Extremely tough stretch for the internet’s Neck Guy … Don’t forget about the Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson moneygrab … Tensions rise at Tijuana border … Donald Trump is thankful for himselfJapan’s abandoned houses … The Green River Killer’s uncounted victims …. Giant turkey rides subway, eats turkey … Cooking big in a small kitchenWashington marching band involved in bus crash … This seems like a less than ideal situationGardner Minshew’s mustache is unstoppable … Zoe Saldana

Shea Patterson chose Michigan to play in games like the one on Saturday. [The Athletic]

Michael Bloomberg’s presidential aspirations will have to negotiate stop-and-frisk legacy. [Politico]

Posting a bad Yelp review turned into a major ordeal for one woman. Absurd stuff. [Daily Beast]

Cam Jordan ate his fill before the turkey even came out.

This is the weirdest Friday of the year so let’s embrace it.

