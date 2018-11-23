Bleacher Report Stream for Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson Showdown Having Major Issues

By: Bobby Burack | 35 minutes ago Follow @burackbobby_
The wait is over, the pay-per-view showdown between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson is here. But wait, as several customers have pointed out, the Bleacher Report $19.99 stream is not working:
Bleacher Report Live stream slow or not working. No one click button to order. Unlike boxing with PPV and undercards, after first tee shot, people aren’t going to try. Potential boondoggle in the making here. pic.twitter.com/v408dQ8OHz
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 23, 2018
@BleacherReport @brlive @BRLiveSupport this has been the worst experience I have ever had trying to watch a sport it’s saying it’s currently unavailable pic.twitter.com/40N6W2ywsC
— Jake Coleman (@jakecoleman724) November 23, 2018
@BleacherReport ???????? You don’t want my money. pic.twitter.com/VYhxA9Y7qf
— Russell Gardner (@russell5423) November 23, 2018
Cannot watch. Constant error message, please direct on how to get a refund.
— Justin Wind (@Justin_Wind) November 23, 2018
@BleacherReport @brlive your support link doesn't even work https://t.co/xi5rOhWHtr
— Russ Heaton (@pbnjtacoma) November 23, 2018
Of course the BR Live app doesn't work. Why did they decide to sell this match to @BleacherReport we all saw this coming. Should have let someone who knows what they're doing broadcast it instead.
— Joshua Thrailkill (@joshthrailkill) November 23, 2018
Hey @brlive @BleacherReport Apple TV is saying “too many devices”. I want to watch the match!!! Help!
— Darren Beason (@BeastyBoyDesign) November 23, 2018
Yikes.
