I Can't Believe We're Acting Like Zion Williamson Is Fat

With all due respect, people of the Internet, what are you talking about?

“Is Zion Williamson fat?” has become a thing over the last several days, and I can’t imagine what you people are looking at.

I am sure we’ve all seen all the same pictures. We’ve all searched Google for photos of Zion Williamson’s bare torso, which means we’ve all seen the photo at the bottom of this article, which reveals what I’d describe as a “four pack” on Williamson’s stomach. We’ve also seen this one. And this one.

Could this man benefit from losing 25 pounds? Possibly. But fat?

Fat?

Are you guys serious?

Duke lists Williamson at 6-foot-7, 285 pounds, which gives Williamson a BMI of 32.1, which technically makes him “obese.” But that’s BMI we’re talking about. Every running back in the NFL is obese if you go by BMI. So is Lebron James.

I’m fat, you may be fat, and almost anybody else in the world with Williamson’s BMI probably is fat.

But Zion Williamson is not fat.