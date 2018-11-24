Mike Ditka Had A Heart Attack, Is Recovering

Mike Ditka is recovering from what his agent described as a mild heart attack, ESPN reports.

The 79-year-old Ditka has been fitted for a pacemaker and is recovering at a Florida hospital.

“Coach Ditka had a mild heart attack earlier this week. Doctors inserted a pacemaker, and he is doing much better,” Ditka’s longtime agent, Steve Mandell, said Saturday. “He appreciates the outpouring of support and expects to be home soon.”

It’s impossible to hear this news without thinking of the classic Saturday Night Light “Da Bears” sketch, in which heart attacks are part of the joke.

Get well soon, Mike.