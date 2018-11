This is an Ohio State fan who has mastered the art of appearing on television. All it took was looking ridiculous and vamping, heavily, for the cameras. He brought something special to The Horseshoe for today’s big game against Michigan.

A decapitated mannequin head that could definitely be construed as Chase Winovich-esque.

Perfectly reasonable behavior. Nothing weird about it, no sir, not at all. Just a celebration of student-athletes and competitive spirit.