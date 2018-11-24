Plane Flying Near Notre Dame-USC Game Is Begging Lynn Swann To Fire Clay Helton

USC is about to take on Notre Dame in a rivalry game. Trojan fans in the area are being treated to an aerial display imploring the school to part ways with Clay Helton.

USC fans financed the airplane banner flying over campus. It reads: “Lynn Swann – Please Fire Clay Helton.” pic.twitter.com/1z2YUD74l5 — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) November 24, 2018

A plane is currently flying above the USC campus with a sign that reads “Lynn Swann – Please Fire Clay Helton”. Wow, they better show up to play today. It may get ugly and the fans are gonna go crazy. #ClayHelton #USCvsND pic.twitter.com/bQ3fjg4klp — Nathan Chandler (@N8teChandler) November 24, 2018

It’s unclear if Lynn Swann, USC’s athletic director, is basing his decision regarding Helton’s future on whatever nearby flying objects say. It’s important to have all bases covered, though.

Helton’s side will finish this year 5-7 if they can’t upset the Irish. The handwriting feels as though it’s on the wall already but strange things have been known to happen.

Social media may have changed a lot of things but there’s still no way to send a message like strapping it to the back of a plane.