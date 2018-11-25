Bets for Sunday's NBA Games: Magic/ Lakers, Jazz/ Kings and Other Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Decent slate of games today, with eight on the board. The Los Angeles Clippers at Portland Trail Blazers is tonight’s marquee game. Let’s go!

Vik (27-17-1): The Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -8

A nice little revenge spot here for the Lakers after the Magic rolled them in Orlando. It is an early game for the Magic, which doesn’t fare well for them if they went out in LA last night (my club theory). The public is also on the the Magic, which makes me like this pick even more.

Jason (29-41-1): The Pick: Lakers -8

Ryan (21-25-1): The Pick: Kings +3.5