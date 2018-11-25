Chargers Announced Sellout In An Empty Stadium

The Los Angeles Chargers announced a sellout for their game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12. That sounds great, right? Well, not so much. The crowd at the StubHub Center for LA’s 45-10 win over the lowly Cardinals was hilariously embarrassing.
Check these shots of the non-existent crowd out:
I get that it’s about tickets sold, but why even announce it with a crowd like this? Do the Chargers think we don’t have eyes? How freaking embarrassing.
Meanwhile, on the field, the Chargers are 8-3 and in a firm playoff spot and yet no one in Los Angeles cares. No one. Philip Rivers had a historic showing on Sunday, breaking an NFL record for consecutive completions and no one was there to see it.
I know the excuses from Chargers fans are coming, like how the tickets are too expensive. Well, before this game you could have gotten a great seat online for as little as $9:
This is a complete embarrassment to the NFL on a weekly basis. This is a playoff team in the nation’s No. 2 market and it can’t fill a 25,000-seat stadium.
Dean Spanos and his kids are morons for moving out of San Diego.
Comments