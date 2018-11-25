Chargers Announced Sellout In An Empty Stadium

The Los Angeles Chargers announced a sellout for their game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12. That sounds great, right? Well, not so much. The crowd at the StubHub Center for LA’s 45-10 win over the lowly Cardinals was hilariously embarrassing.

Check these shots of the non-existent crowd out:

Chargers announce game as a sellout. Okie dokie pic.twitter.com/XJgyLufW3Q — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) November 25, 2018

Suppose Cardinals aren't a compelling draw but there seem to be a few empty seats pic.twitter.com/wFt4LlSWxA — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) November 25, 2018

8-3 and nobody in LA cares. Can't sell out a stadium that holds 25k when the home team is 8-3, nice move @NFL & @nflcommish🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️How much more embarrassment can the #Chargers ownership take @agspanos ? Ps – What happens when they play in Kroenke's that holds 70k? 😂😂#goodluck pic.twitter.com/a9P2zqBdjI — SD Sign Guy (@jmt619) November 26, 2018

StubHub Center at the end of the 1st quarter. I guess #Cardinals fans don’t travel as well at 2-8. #AZvsLAC pic.twitter.com/tPYP9UTODk — Derek Togerson (@DerekNBCSD) November 25, 2018

Still plenty of seats available for your LA Chargers pic.twitter.com/pRhfLe9SDk — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 25, 2018

I get that it’s about tickets sold, but why even announce it with a crowd like this? Do the Chargers think we don’t have eyes? How freaking embarrassing.

Meanwhile, on the field, the Chargers are 8-3 and in a firm playoff spot and yet no one in Los Angeles cares. No one. Philip Rivers had a historic showing on Sunday, breaking an NFL record for consecutive completions and no one was there to see it.

I know the excuses from Chargers fans are coming, like how the tickets are too expensive. Well, before this game you could have gotten a great seat online for as little as $9:

This is a complete embarrassment to the NFL on a weekly basis. This is a playoff team in the nation’s No. 2 market and it can’t fill a 25,000-seat stadium.

Dean Spanos and his kids are morons for moving out of San Diego.