VIDEO: Damarious Randall Intercepts Andy Dalton, Hands Football to Former Coach Hue Jackson

The Browns are shellacking the Bengals thus far today. Damarious Randall just intercepted Andy Dalton, and he handed the football to Hue Jackson! Jackson was fired by the Browns this year, and was hired by Mavin Lewis as a defensive consultant for the division-rival Bengals. This has turned out to be a phenomenal swap for Cleveland.

