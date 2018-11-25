Hue Jackson Wanted a Hug, Had to Settle for a Handshake From Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield exacted revenge today on his former coach, Hue Jackson with a flawless performance, going 19-for-26 for 258 yards and four touchdowns – all in the 1st half – in Cleveland’s first road victory in years.

Jackson, who was fired by the Browns and quickly latched onto their rival Bengals, had a rough afternoon, and it was capped with this moment at the middle of the field when the game ended.

It looked like Jackson wanted to hug the QB he refused to start at the beginning of the season, but Mayfield preferred to just shake his hand. Many of us would probably have done the same.

#Browns Baker Mayfield admitted he didn’t like Hue Jackson defecting to the #Bengals so soon. Gave him a chilly reception pic.twitter.com/hF480gMc7N — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 25, 2018

Earlier in the game, Jackson was on the sideline when one of his former players, Damarious Randall, intercepted a pass and then handed Jackson the ball. And of course there’s the fact that as an offensive guy, the Bengals were down 28-0 before they could move the football.