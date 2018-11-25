Kevin Faulk Involved in Postgame Fight, LSU Official Says Team Assistant With Parkinson's Was Punched

LSU and Texas A&M combined to play an epic eight-overtime game in College Station. Emotions were running understandably high after the Aggies successfully completed a game-winning two-point conversion and manifested in an ugly way.

LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk was seen in an altercation with a man in a red A&M shirt with a game credential.

Fight breaks out between LSU assistant and Aggie assistant. It’s a rivalry #TAMUvsLSU pic.twitter.com/JHUihGToX4 — Zach Taylor (@ZachTaylorSport) November 25, 2018

POSTGAME | #LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk and an unknown man with what appears to be an #Aggie bench credential throw punches on the field after @AggieFootball defeated @LSUfootball in 7-OT @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/H7EvCNmoIv — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) November 25, 2018

A Tigers official says the altercation was sparked when Steve Kragthorpe, a team special assistant who suffers from Parkinson’s disease, was punched.

Gordy Rush, the sideline reporter for LSU radio, said on WDGL-FM 98.1 that after the game was over, Texas A&M wide receiver coach Dameyune Craig ran to the LSU sideline and trash talked. He also said the man wearing the red shirt was the one who punched Kragthorpe.

ESPN reports that the man involved in the fracas with Faulk was seen approaching Jimbo Fisher in the tunnel to inform him of what went down. Both universities say they are looking into the incident.

Faulk joined the LSU staff in January.