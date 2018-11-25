REPORT: Hue Jackson Could Be In Line for Marvin Lewis' Job

Hue Jackson may not be out of a head coaching job for long, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora. Jackson’s current gig, special assistant to the head coach with the Cincinnati Bengals, may lend itself to a takeover.

If coach Marvin Lewis moves into a management role with the Bengals, Jackson could be in line to take Lewis’ job.

From CBS Sports:

The Bengals are in a free-fall … with Lewis’s tenure already nearly coming to an end in recent years, and the recent hiring of Jackson is being viewed as a potential succession plan by several other owners and general managers who are preparing for their own coaching searches. Lewis and Jackson are very close and Jackson is very well thought of within the Bengals organization from his prior stints there. He is a favorite of Bengals owner Mike Brown, who tends to do things his own way, especially when it comes to coaching hiring and firings, and it would not be a surprise at all if this transition were to take place in 2019.

Jackson’s tenure with the Browns should not instill confidence in Cincinnati. Cleveland fired Jackson after he’d led the team to a 3-36-1 record. Despite his disastrous stint with the Browns, the Bengals have (somehow) deemed him the best possible successor to Lewis. Owner Brown had previously considered tapping former defensive coordinator Teryl Austin as Lewis’ successor. But the Bengals’ defensive shortcomings led to Austin’s firing.

Of course, the Bengals can look into candidates outside of the organization. If Jackson is their best in-house option, they’d be wise to explore all options. They’d be wise to explore every other option.