49ers LB Reuben Foster Arrested For Domestic Violence

Reuben Foster has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence Saturday night at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay. The San Francisco 49ers linebacker was arrested at the team hotel as the squad prepares to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Foster was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in February of 2018 and charged with multiple felonies. The woman involved later testified to having fabricated the story to bilk him out of money. He did take a weapons charge related to that incident.

Obviously we have to wait until the facts come to light, but if this turns out to be true it would likely mean the end of Foster’s NFL career. We’ll update you when more comes to light.