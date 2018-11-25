NFL USA Today Sports

Tony McRae Suffered Scary Head Injury on Punt, Had to Be Taken Off on Stretcher

NFL

Tony McRae suffered a serious injury that required him to be taken off immobilized on a stretcher in today’s Bengals-Browns game. The injury occurred in the third quarter on a punt play, and McRae could be seen going to the ground while engaged in a block. The team has declared McRae’s injury to be a concussion.

