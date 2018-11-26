Baker Mayfield Blasts First Take and 'Fake' Hue Jackson for Comparison on Instagram Comment Section

Baker Mayfield made it clear he was not pleased with Hue Jackson joining the Bengals staff after refusing to hug him after yesterday’s game. Today on First Take, Damien Woody told Mayfield to grow up and compared his move from Texas Tech to Oklahoma to Jackson’s. This led to Mayfield blasting Woody and Jackson under the video’s Instagram comment section:

Mayfield is right in the fact that the two situations really are not comparable, and it does really feel like a reach from Woody. With that said, Mayfield is becoming the Kevin Durant of the NFL on social media.

For the full context of the segment: