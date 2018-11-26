Best Bets for Monday's NBA Games: Celtics/ Pelicans and Other Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Smaller slate of games today, with only seven on the board. There are a few big games today, but the Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans is tonight’s marquee game. Let’s go!

Vik (27-18-1): The Picks: Charlotte Hornets +4.5, Pelicans -2

Jason (29-42-1): The Pick: Houston Rockets -2.5

Ryan (21-26-1): The Pick: Utah Jazz -5.5