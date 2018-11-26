PM Roundup: Kate Beckinsale; Jaguars Bench Blake Bortles; North Carolina Hires Mack Brown

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is in here, fam.

Kate gets weird facials: Kate Beckinsale apparently gets really weird facials after she travels.

Bortles benched: The Jacksonville Jaguars made some big moves on Monday, firing offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and benching starting quarterback Blake Bortles. The Jags are 3-8 and falling apart, so it looks like these moves were an attempt to somehow fix things.

Mack is back: North Carolina has hired Mack Brown as its head football coach. It marks a return for Brown, who was hired by the Tar Heels in 1988 and coached there until being hired away by Texas in 1998.

We’ve reached the point where Mike McCarthy is critical of Mike McCarthy’s playcalling. https://t.co/FIryvV00nl — Andy Herman (@SconnieSports) November 26, 2018

