6 Candidates to Replace Mike McCarthy as Green Bay Packers Head Coach

The Packers may be mathematically alive, but their season is in all likelihood over. As I’ve said repeatedly as a Packers fan, Mike McCarthy is more responsible for the aggregate success during his tenure in Green Bay than he is generally given credit for. Nevertheless, a new voice is needed to salvage the end of Aaron Rodgers’ window (Rodgers, by the way, is definitely not blameless in their struggles, but he just re-upped and isn’t going anywhere). Here are a list of six candidates to replace McCarthy — the first three are the most realistic options, while the last three are interesting but do not have the same level of candidate efficacy.

John Harbaugh

There have been persistent reports that Harbaugh and the Ravens would mutually part ways after this season if Baltimore does not make the playoffs. These have quieted a little given that they’ve won their two games since the bye. Nevertheless, if Harbaugh were available, this would be the slam dunk no brainer for the Packers to hire someone with a great temperament and Super Bowl pedigree.