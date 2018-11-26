VIDEO: Older Vikings Fan Shockingly Puts Loud Packers Fan in a Slow-Motion Chokehold

Green Bay-Minnesota is an intense rivalry. Both teams were playing to keep playoff hopes alive last night in Minneapolis. Tensions were high.

Still, there’s little that can prepare a person to see a Vikings fan potentially three times the age of a Packers fan decided to break out a sleeper hold after a disagreement.

The reaction time by everyone in this video is incredibly suspect. If this were a fan combine, the scouts would be looking at their stopwatches and wondering where all the fast-twitch muscles are hibernating. I guess the Packers contingent had to get through a healthy amount of disbelief before accepting that, yeah, this was happening.

What a moving tribute to all the inter-generational disagreements that took place over the long Thanksgiving weekend.