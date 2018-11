1: Number of times Andrew Luck was sacked by the Dolphins Sunday. This is relevant because Luck had not been sacked in the five previous games. Miami’s sack was by Cameron Wake, who forced a fumble on the play. It didn’t matter – Luck led another 4th quarter comeback, and the Colts won, 27-24.

3: Number of sacks on consecutive plays by Baltimore lineman Matt Judon. It happened in the 4th quarter, just as the Ravens were pulling away, and then Judon did this: