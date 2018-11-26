Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Could Be Getting Serious

TMZ reports that all-around good guy Tim Tebow brought Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, his Miss Universe girlfriend, to the family Thanksgiving. Nel-Peters reported it on her Instagram as well.

Everyone knows that a relationship isn’t serious until the holiday invitation is extended. And everyone knows just how big those weekends can be — for better or worse. The conceit was used to advance so many Friends storylines and art mirrors reality.

This is, of course, tremendous news for fans of Tebow and those of love in general. Selfishly, though, I’ll say it. The whole experience would be better if Americans at home had a front seat. ABC never sealing the deal to make the Heisman Trophy winner the biggest-named Bachelor in history is one of the greatest what-ifs of our time. Especially considering how many guys they’ve trotted out there who are like store-brand Tebows. Plus they had to settle for Jordan Rodgers.

Oh well. Best of luck to these two crazy kids.