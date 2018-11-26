Roundup: Watch Jimmy Butler Hit Another Game Winner; Column Hammers Jim Harbaugh; & Alabama Players Are Delusional

Natalie Alyn Lind, an actress … Luther Campbell’s son got arrested driving a stolen car … why was OJ Simpson hanging out in downtown St. Petersburg? … “a homeless vet in Missouri, asks for nothing. His town gifts him anyway” … man yells at Fed Ex driver to slow down, then racially taunts him; Fed Ex driver killed him with one punch … “The I-85 fire could have destroyed Basil Eleby’s life. Instead, it may have saved it” … so a Nazi salute by high school idiots is now protected by free speech? … “Migrants Enveloped In Tear Gas After Heading Toward US” …

The NFL offensive explosion is here to stay, just like NBA 3-pointers are; would the Lakers trade for Bradley Beal; and why there is reason for concern about Tom Brady. [Itunes]

Alabama football players are talented but clearly delusional. They really think if coached by Nick Saban they could beat an NFL team. Even for Tide players think that! [AL.com]

It’s early, but NBA ratings on TNT are down 26 percent. Sounds like some of the pain is LeBron going to the Lakers, which means a lack of stars in the East when it comes to the early TV games. [SBJ]

Best column I read on the beatdown Jim Harbaugh got from Urban Meyer. [Yahoo Sports]

Larry Fedora was fired by North Carolina, but he gets $12 million in his buyout. Good work if you can get it. [News & Observer]

Great look at all the controversial plays from the Texas A&M 74, LSU 72 game that went seven overtimes. [NOLA.com]

Crummy news for Vanderbilt hoops, which lost star freshman point guard Darius Garland to a meniscus injury. [Tennessean]

Enjoyed this piece on the return of Eric Ebron. Why would anyone be surprised he didn’t thrive in Detroit? [Bleacher Report]

Kansas remains undefeated and now should be the #1 team in the country, but if you ask me, I’d vote Gonzaga. [CBS Sports]

Jimmy Butler already has two buzzer-beaters for the 76ers. He had none on the Timberwolves.

Ferry crashes into a dock in San Francisco. Why were people watching just and not getting out of there?

You think you understand the Lakers and then … they get swept by the Orlando Magic.