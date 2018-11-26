VIDEO: "Jeopardy" Roasts Detroit Lions

This is yet another empty year for the Detroit Lions, the 61st straight for the cursed franchise. They’ll play the final five games of the season, regroup, then come into next fall with some sort of plan to fix it all. Rinse. Repeat.

The Lions are nothing if not low-hanging fruit and the answer-writers at Jeopardy really let them have it in a 2030-themed category Monday night.

The #Lions have struggled so much throughout their history that even tonight's Jeopardy episode threw shade at them: pic.twitter.com/5FZglXG95W — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2018

Zing.

You know it’s bad when Alex Trebek is dunking on you. More specifically, it’s very bad when the writing team can’t escape your futility and has to take a break from compiling yet another Walt Whitman or Potent Potables column.

But, hey, that’s the Lions.