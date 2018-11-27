PM Roundup: Amber Heard; Jameis Winston Settles With Uber Driver; Madison Bumgarner Trade Rumors

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is still on the fence about “Aquaman”

Amber made a bold choice: Amber Heard made an odd choice for her outfit at the “Aquaman” premiere. She wore a couture swim cap.

Jameis settles: Jameis Winston and the Uber driver he assaulted have reached a settlement. Two and a half years ago the driver accused Winston of sexual battery. She came forward with the story last fall.

Giants listening on Bumgarner: The San Francisco Giants are reportedly willing to field trade offers for ace Madison Bumgarner. The three-time World Series champ, four-time All-Star and 2014 World Series MVP is still just 29 years old and will be a free agent after next season.

Tweet of the Day:

RIP Sean Taylor you 🐐 pic.twitter.com/sNC2eT2s1Y — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) November 27, 2018

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Le'Veon Bell Leaves a Tease on Social Media, Imagining Joining Andrew Luck and the Colts

Ranking the Potential Head Coaching Openings in NFL

VIDEO: Murray State’s Ja Morant Dunked Himself Silly

We’ll Know Tonight If the Ohio State-Oklahoma Game is Rigged

Around the Sports Internet:

Romeo Langford reveals why he decided to stay in Indiana and play for his home state Hoosiers

Andy Dalton is out for the season and the Bengals are toast

Don’t look now but the Houston Texans are on fire and have won eight in a row

The Mets are going hard after Robinson Cano who the Mariners have been trying to trade for a while

Song of the Day: