Roundup: Monopoly for Millennials is Terrible; Racist FSU Fan Loses Job; & MLS Goalie to Manchester City?

I talked about my 3-2 week in the Supercontest, and how to handicap the Browns going forward, as well as the Chargers on the Melvin Gordon news. And we preview the huge Saints/Cowboys Thursday night game. [Coming Up Winners]

Huge MLS news in that goalie Zack Steffen is nearing a transfer deal to Manchester City. [Stars & Stripes FC]

Thanks for nothing, Titans. You blew the game and the cover in a 2-play span in the 2nd quarter. [Tennessean]

This story on Lady Gaga’s performance in “A Star is Born” is making me want to see the movie again. [Rolling Stone]

Utah, we’ve got problems: The Jazz, who were without Donovan Mitchell, lost at home by 32 (!) to the Victor Oladipo-less Indiana Pacers. [Salt Lake Trib]

The NFL offensive explosion is here to stay, just like NBA 3-pointers are; would the Lakers trade for Bradley Beal; and why there is reason for concern about Tom Brady. [Itunes]

A Georgia ticket broker who was on the run from cops tried to get away to Key West. They caught him. [Dawg Nation]

Nice story here about trying, and making, the high school basketball team. About 40 years ago. [Boston Globe]

It’s the 25th anniversary of Snoop Dogg’s iconic album, ‘Doggystyle.’ I loved driving around with two 12-inch subs in my parents Volvo blasting all the songs from this album. [The Undefeated]

Diego Maradona with one of the greatest post-match interviews ever. pic.twitter.com/GjwjdyTXOq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 26, 2018

Diego Maradona should do more post-game interviews.

Here is the 71-yard TD run by future #Gophers RB Jason Williamson for Owatonna in the 5A Prep Bowl vs. St. Thomas Acad. Owatonna is up 7-3 in the 3rd quarter. pic.twitter.com/MZ6DOteA1E — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) November 24, 2018

This kid’s name is Jason Williamson; he’s signed to play at Minnesota. He’s not ranked anywhere on Rivals, and apparently Minnesota was his only offer. The Gophers got a winner.