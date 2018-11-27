Le'Veon Bell Leaves a Tease on Social Media, Imagining Joining Andrew Luck and the Colts

Le'Veon Bell is already leaving breadcrumbs on social media about his impending free agency.

The running back posted a comment on an NFL Instagram post that highlighted Andrew Luck’s outstanding season.

Bell wrote: “just imagine 👀👀👀”

The current Pittsburgh Steelers running back has elected to sit out for the entire 2018 season, and he will likely enter free agency during the 2019 offseason. That’s where Luck’s Indianapolis Colts could come into the picture. They are projected to have the most cap space in the NFL, according to spotrac.com.

With the Colts suddenly surging into the playoff picture while also having the ability to pay Bell handsomely, they seem to be enormously appealing to the running back. The Colts have a handful of capable backs in Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines. But Bell is better, without a doubt. He and Luck would be a compelling combination, as Bell is one of the best pass-catching backs in the league.

As Bell has been cryptic but active on social media throughout his year away from football, this likely isn’t the last we hear from the Pro Bowler.