Ranking the Potential Head Coaching Openings in NFL

Here’s a look at the potential head coaching vacancies around the NFL. We’ll rank them from worst to first.

Why the job might open: Kirk Koetter led the Bucs to a 4-7 start, which wouldn’t be terrible considering their starting quarterback Jameis Winston was suspended the first three games. But they went 2-1 in those games with a win over the NFL’s best, the New Orleans Saints. Then a collapse ensued. Koetter has a losing record on his career (18-25). The Bucs may be ready for a new hire.

Why it’s desirable: Not a lot. Both quarterbacks could be gone next season. That could be a desirable or not-desirable element, depending on the coach’s opinion of Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick. But the fact that a coach might have a say in the process might be a desirable element. The Bucs are also stocked at the receiver position, with one of the best, young tight ends in the NFL in O.J. Howard to go with Mike Evans.

Why it’s undesirable: The defense is a total mess. The offensive line could stand to improve. The quarterback situation seems like a tenuous process to enter, with important decisions coming that could lead to skepticism and immense pressure. This roster could be an empty canvas in 2019 — which could mean it’s devoid of talent at key positions.