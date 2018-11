I’ll be honest here. I don’t watch much First Take. But this tension between Stephen A. Smith and Will Cain has really piqued my interest. To the casual viewer tuning in, this is simply tremendously tense content. The urge was not so much to turn the channel, but to leave the room in case things got too real.

Ended up watching it through the cracks of my fingers like a horror movie. Intense stuff. Would watch again.