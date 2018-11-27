Tommy Tuberville On Auburn: "Obviously, They Don't Have A Clue What They're Doing."

The Very Latest out of Auburn is that the school has been talking to Bob Stoops about his theoretical interest in a potential job opening at the head football coach position.

Considering Auburn still has a man in that position (Gus Malzahn), such a backdoor maneuver would be considered uncouth, and might cause some problems now that Malzahn has reportedly agreed to a deal to remain at Auburn.

Stoops denies all this, but one person who believes it is Tommy Tuberville, who learned firsthand back in 2003 that Auburn was capable of pulling just such a stunt.

We’ll let AL.com take over.

Reports Auburn “powerbrokers” met with former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, first reported by Josh Moon, bring back memories of the infamous JetGate. The year was 2003, and after dropping three straight SEC games, then-Auburn booster Bobby Lowder, Auburn President William Walker and athletic director David Housel flew to Louisville to gauge then-Cardinals coach Bobby Petrino’s interest in the Auburn job. The meeting took place prior to the 2003 Alabama game, which Auburn won. Fast forward to 2018 and now reports surface that representatives have reached out to Stoops, which the former Sooners coach denies. Tuberville joined me and Lee Shirvanian during “The Opening Kickoff” on WNSP-FM 105.5 to discuss the headlines of the past 24 hours at Auburn. “Unbelievable, isn’t it?” Tuberville asked.

Tuberville went on to say there are too many people at Auburn involved in these decisions, and that it’s been a problem for a long time.

“It’s a complete mess, to be honest with you. There are too many people up there trying to make a decision. Obviously, they don’t have a clue what they are doing.”

He added he doubted Stoops would have any interest in the job.

“I don’t know anyone out there that wants to get into this mess,” Tuberville said. “Do you think Bob Stoops wants to get into this mess? He dropped a better job than this.”

Tuberville coached Auburn from 1999-2008, going 85-40 with one SEC championship.