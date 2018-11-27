NCAAB USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Murray State's Ja Morant Dunked Himself Silly

VIDEO: Murray State's Ja Morant Dunked Himself Silly

NCAAB

VIDEO: Murray State's Ja Morant Dunked Himself Silly

Murray State came up short at Alabama last night, but sophomore guard Ja Morant provided plenty for NBA scouts to ogle. He scored 38 points, grabbed 9 rebounds, and dished out 5 assists. Included in the display was the shiniest object imaginable: a coast-to-coast drive that culminated in a savage dunk.

Just pure naked aggression right there. Part of me feels sorry for the rim even though the analytical part of my brain understands it’s an inanimate object.

Morant is now averaging 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game during this young campaign. That’s Player of the Year material if he keeps it up.

, , , , , , NCAAB

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAB
Home