Best Bets for Wednesday's NBA Games: Wizards/ Pelicans and Other Against the Spread Picks

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Nice slate of games today, with ten on the board. The resurgent Washington Wizards at the New Orleans Pelicans is the game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (28-20-1): The Picks: Brooklyn Nets +3.5, New Orleans Pelicans -6

Jason (30-43-1): The Picks: Knicks 1st Half +7, Hawks +7 1st Half

Ryan (21-29-1): The Picks: Sixers -12, Thunder -12.5, Spurs +4.5