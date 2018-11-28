Brad Davison Draws Five Charges in a Game, Reaches Peak Grittiness

Wisconsin’s Brad Davison was presumably created in a lab in an attempt to distill the traits of every tough-nosed basketball player who has come before in a singular body. He’s the type of talent who you can’t stand if he’s on the other team but is beloved by his own fans. The ferocious Badger was doing peak College Basketball Guy things against North Carolina State last night.

Get this man a heating pad for that back! 😅@braddavi34 took FIVE charges tonight for @BadgerMBB, including a crucial one to help seal the win: pic.twitter.com/jwsk1g1WDA — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) November 28, 2018

Five charges in one game! That sound you hear is every suburban dad from Waukesha to Stevens Point calling their young sons down to watch “what they should be doing out there to help the team.”

Coach K is going to be furious when he sees this highlight montage. Shane Battier may have to come out of retirement to challenge the mark. Even at his age, I think he could get six — especially at Cameron Indoor.