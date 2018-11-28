PM Roundup: Camila Morrone; Kawhi Leonard Signs With New Balance; Paul Johnson Retires

USA Today Sports

Camila Morrone

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has decided NOT to settle down with its model girlfriend.

Leo and Camila are serious: Reports keep surfacing that Leonardo DiCaprio is ready to settle down with girlfriend Camila Morrone. The 21-year-old model is a rising star in the fashion world.

Kawhi signs with New Balance: Kawhi Leonard and New Balance have inked a multi-year shoe deal. Leonard’s deal with Jordan expired on October 1 and he turned down a four-year, $22 million extension.

Johnson retires: Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson has announced his retirement after 11 seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

