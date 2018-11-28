PM Roundup: Camila Morrone; Kawhi Leonard Signs With New Balance; Paul Johnson Retires

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has decided NOT to settle down with its model girlfriend.

Leo and Camila are serious: Reports keep surfacing that Leonardo DiCaprio is ready to settle down with girlfriend Camila Morrone. The 21-year-old model is a rising star in the fashion world.

Kawhi signs with New Balance: Kawhi Leonard and New Balance have inked a multi-year shoe deal. Leonard’s deal with Jordan expired on October 1 and he turned down a four-year, $22 million extension.

Johnson retires: Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson has announced his retirement after 11 seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

New Balance: Kawhi, congratulations on the deal, what did you have in mind for a design? Kawhi: pic.twitter.com/HYpPpr7nPJ — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) November 28, 2018

Jeff Brohm Needs To Take The Louisville Job

‘Horns Down’ is Chehkov’s Gun and It Will Be Fired

Mike Francesa on Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Jeremy Shockey: ‘Never Saw Anything Close to a Super Bowl’

Russell Westbrook Has ‘No Interest’ in Billy Donovan’s Play Calls; Is this Donovan’s Last Season?

Former USMNT player Jermaine Jones has been hit with a restraining order for going after an actor

Eric Reid’s fine for unnecessary roughness has been rescinded by the NFL

Baker Mayfield says he’s doesn’t regret ripping Hue Jackson

Grading college football’s first year head coaches

