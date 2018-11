Today’s press conference between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury in advance of their highly anticipated heavyweight showdown turned into mayhem. It started after Wilder told Fury (who then took his shirt off again) he was going to knock him out:

All hell has broken loose after @BronzeBomber told @Tyson_Fury “I’m going to knock you out, motherfu——, I promise you.” #WilderFury pic.twitter.com/EREtOBgCT6 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) November 28, 2018

Things getting Physical during the Final Press Conference between Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury#Boxing #WilderFury pic.twitter.com/xI3gNFOojy — David Malandra Jr (@David_Malandra) November 28, 2018

This Saturday should be nothing short of a brawl.