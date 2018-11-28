Hero World Challenge Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Tiger Woods Could Climb into the Top 10

It’s already time for a return to the Albany, New Providence in the Bahamas and the Hero World Challenge. It feels like a few months ago we were watching Tiger Woods make his return at this tournament and wondering if he would ever regain his winning form.
Twelve months later, Woods has not only won, but moved up from below 600th in the world rankings to 13th. Should Woods win this week, he could climb all the way up to sixth.
That’s quite the jump considering where we were just a few years ago. Of course, Woods isn’t the only big name participating this week in the 18-man field. Four of the top five in the world will test their game and the field includes a slew of other big names.
Odds via Get More Sports
|Justin Rose
|+705
|Dustin Johnson
|+805
|Rickie Fowler
|+805
|Justin Thomas
|+905
|Tiger Woods
|+905
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+1015
|Jon Rahm
|+1215
|Jason Day
|+1550
|Tony Finau
|+1550
|Xander Schauffele
|+1650
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|1:30 PM – 4:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|1:30 PM – 4:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|12:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|2:30 PM – 5:00 PM
|NBC
|Sunday
|11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|1:00 PM – 4:00 PM
|NBC
Tee Times
11:10 AM – Tony Finau, Gary Woodland
11:21 AM – Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama
11:32 AM – Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
11:43 AM – Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson
11:54 AM – Jon Rahm, Alex Noren
12:05 PM – Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods
12:16 PM – Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson
12:27 PM – Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson
12:38 PM – Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau
My Pick
It would be great to see Woods win his own event, but I’m not sure he will after seeing his form in “The Match.” This week sets up well for Justin Rose, who has a home in Albany and spends quite a bit of time there during his offseason.
As always, anyone in the field is capable of winning this event and there are enough guys in itwho have played well over the last year to make any bet worth your while.
