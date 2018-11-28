Hero World Challenge Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Tiger Woods Could Climb into the Top 10

It’s already time for a return to the Albany, New Providence in the Bahamas and the Hero World Challenge. It feels like a few months ago we were watching Tiger Woods make his return at this tournament and wondering if he would ever regain his winning form.

Twelve months later, Woods has not only won, but moved up from below 600th in the world rankings to 13th. Should Woods win this week, he could climb all the way up to sixth.

More @TigerWoods #OWGR projections for #HWC2018: Win – guaranteed to move to #6

Solo 2nd – as high as #8

Solo 3rd – as high as #9

Solo 5th – as high as #9

A 2-way T7 finish is the minimum he needs to start having a chance to make it into the top 10. — Nosferatu (@VC606) November 28, 2018

That’s quite the jump considering where we were just a few years ago. Of course, Woods isn’t the only big name participating this week in the 18-man field. Four of the top five in the world will test their game and the field includes a slew of other big names.

Odds via Get More Sports

TV Schedule

Thursday 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM Golf Channel Friday 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM Golf Channel Saturday 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 2:30 PM – 5:00 PM NBC Sunday 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Golf Channel 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM NBC

Tee Times

11:10 AM – Tony Finau, Gary Woodland

11:21 AM – Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama

11:32 AM – Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele

11:43 AM – Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson

11:54 AM – Jon Rahm, Alex Noren

12:05 PM – Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods

12:16 PM – Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson

12:27 PM – Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson

12:38 PM – Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau

My Pick

It would be great to see Woods win his own event, but I’m not sure he will after seeing his form in “The Match.” This week sets up well for Justin Rose, who has a home in Albany and spends quite a bit of time there during his offseason.

As always, anyone in the field is capable of winning this event and there are enough guys in itwho have played well over the last year to make any bet worth your while.