Golf USA Today Sports

Hero World Challenge Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Tiger Woods Could Climb into the Top 10

Hero World Challenge Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Tiger Woods Could Climb into the Top 10

Golf

Hero World Challenge Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Tiger Woods Could Climb into the Top 10

It’s already time for a return to the Albany, New Providence in the Bahamas and the Hero World Challenge. It feels like a few months ago we were watching Tiger Woods make his return at this tournament and wondering if he would ever regain his winning form.

Twelve months later, Woods has not only won, but moved up from below 600th in the world rankings to 13th. Should Woods win this week, he could climb all the way up to sixth.

That’s quite the jump considering where we were just a few years ago. Of course, Woods isn’t the only big name participating this week in the 18-man field. Four of the top five in the world will test their game and the field includes a slew of other big names.

Odds via Get More Sports

Justin Rose +705
Dustin Johnson +805
Rickie Fowler +805
Justin Thomas +905
Tiger Woods +905
Bryson DeChambeau +1015
Jon Rahm  +1215
Jason Day +1550
Tony Finau +1550
Xander Schauffele +1650

TV Schedule

Thursday 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM Golf Channel
Friday 1:30 PM – 4:30 PM Golf Channel
Saturday 12:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 2:30 PM – 5:00 PM NBC
Sunday 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Golf Channel 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM NBC

Tee Times

11:10 AM – Tony Finau, Gary Woodland
11:21 AM – Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama
11:32 AM – Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele
11:43 AM – Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson
11:54 AM – Jon Rahm, Alex Noren
12:05 PM – Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods
12:16 PM – Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson
12:27 PM – Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson
12:38 PM – Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau

My Pick

It would be great to see Woods win his own event, but I’m not sure he will after seeing his form in “The Match.” This week sets up well for Justin Rose, who has a home in Albany and spends quite a bit of time there during his offseason.

As always, anyone in the field is capable of winning this event and there are enough guys in itwho have played well over the last year to make any bet worth your while.

, , , , , , , , , , , Golf

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home