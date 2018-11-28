Roundup: Most Terrifying Hang Gliding Video Ever; the Return of Amanda Bynes; & Lakers Blown Out in Denver

Olga Safari, an actress … “Beijing to Judge Every Resident Based on Behavior by End of 2020” … this police shooting in Alabama is such an awful story … “Casino Patron Loses Poker Chips, Cash, And $50K Watch To ‘Masseuse’ Bandit” … nice Q&A with Carla Gugino and Connie Britton, actresses who have been BFFs for 20+ years … “California Democratic Party chairman under investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct” … how to dress when telecommuting for work … “I breast pumped while running an Ironman race and was floored by the responses online” … hot wedding photographer decides to booze heavily, then have sex with a guest before she got arrested … “20 vehicles involved in massive snowstorm pile-up crash on Colorado highway” …

Lakers get smoked in Denver, and so much for the eight wins-in-nine-games streak. They’ve now lost two in a row and once again, there was no defense. [Denver Post]

Amanda Bynes is back. Geez, I forgot how bad she got five years ago. Nice recovery story. [Paper Mag]

I talked about my 3-2 week in the Supercontest, and how to handicap the Browns going forward, as well as the Chargers on the Melvin Gordon news. And we preview the huge Saints/Cowboys Thursday night game. [Coming Up Winners]

I thought the Celtics could win 60-65 games. Maybe even approach 70. Now, they’re going to need to get really hot just to hit 50. [Globe]

Two weeks late but it is kind of hilarious that two Arkansas football players were suspended for taking pictures with girls from Missouri dance team before warmups. [Whole Hog Sports]

Because you really should be reading more about William Goldman and his impact on Hollywood. [New Yorker]

Freddie Kitchens has done some really nice things with the Browns, and his backstory is even better. [Browns Zone]

In a recent Division III basketball game, the team that always shoots a million 3-pointers, Grinnell, lost to Central College because the latter didn’t attempt one three-pointer. [Washington Post]

Reuben Foster, the talented Alabama linebacker, got arrested again over the weekend and now he’s put his 49ers GM, John Lynch, in a bad spot. [Yahoo Sports]

Got to be a Top 5 video for 2018. Simply incredible. And terrifying.

Do you want to watch the best player in the NBA hang 49 on the Magic? Including the game-winning shot? Of course you do.

Jordan Peterson debates are always interesting. This doesn’t live up to the hype of the headline, but it’s a really smart back-and-forth.

Many years old, but if your kids ask who wins a battle between a shark and an octopus … well, it’s complicated.