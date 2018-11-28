Mark Richt's Nephew Max Johnson Commits To LSU

Mark Richt just had a huge loss on the recruiting trail. Miami’s head coach had earmarked his quarterback for the 2020 recruiting class and it was a kid he knew better than any other college coach. It was his nephew, Max Johnson. Well, on Wednesday, Johnson announced his commitment to LSU.

Ouch. That one stings.

Johnson is currently the fifth-ranked pro-style quarterback in the 2020 class according to 247. He’s the 68th-ranked player overall. At 6’4″ and 214 pounds, he’s a prototypical pocket passer. He plays for Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, Georgia, which is right in Richt’s old recruiting backyard from when he was at Georgia.

Former LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger also went to Oconee County High School, so there is a bit of a quarterback pipeline developing there for the Tigers.

Johnson’s dad is former NFL quarterback Brad Johnson.