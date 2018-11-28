USA Today Sports

Mike Francesa on Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Jeremy Shockey: 'Never Saw Anything Close to a Super Bowl'

Media

Speaking extemporaneously about sports for hours on end is a risky business because even the best will slip up and pepper in some factual inaccuracies. So it’s easy to feel for Mike Francesa here. The Jeremy Shockey era was a wild time and many of those memories are hazy. But when your entire brand is being an unimpeachable voice of God, your mistakes are magnified and become more of a guilty pleasure from the media watchers.

Let us all take a moment and remember Shockey’s complicated legacy today. And those glorious locks, which are first-ballot Hair Hall of Fame worthy.

