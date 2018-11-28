Mike Francesa on Two-Time Super Bowl Champion Jeremy Shockey: 'Never Saw Anything Close to a Super Bowl'

Speaking extemporaneously about sports for hours on end is a risky business because even the best will slip up and pepper in some factual inaccuracies. So it’s easy to feel for Mike Francesa here. The Jeremy Shockey era was a wild time and many of those memories are hazy. But when your entire brand is being an unimpeachable voice of God, your mistakes are magnified and become more of a guilty pleasure from the media watchers.

I learn new and interesting things from Mike Francesa every day. Today, Mike told us that @JeremyShockey "never saw anything close to a Super Bowl." (Super Bowl rings: Shockey 2, Francesa 0) pic.twitter.com/emxU0TsMxs — Ƒunhouse (@BackAftaThis) November 28, 2018

Let us all take a moment and remember Shockey’s complicated legacy today. And those glorious locks, which are first-ballot Hair Hall of Fame worthy.