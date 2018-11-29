Best Bets for Thursday's NBA Games: Warriors-Raptors and Clippers-Kings

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Super small slate of games today, with only three on the board. Of course the Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors is tonight’s marquee game. Let’s go!

Vik (29-21-1): The Pick: Warriors-Raptors Under 225

This Warriors offense just doesn’t click the same way without Steph Curry, and the Raptors defense only allows 108 PPG (6th NBA). Tonight’s game will have a playoff vibe to it, so I anticipate a slowdown in the second half.

Jason (31-44-1): The Pick: Raptors -9

Ryan (23-30-1): The Picks: Warriors +9, Kings +2.5