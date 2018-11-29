Very Strong Fox Sports College Football Announcing Team Moves Tree Off Road

Friday night’s Apple Cup was a snowy affair. The conditions affected the game — a convincing Washington win — and affected travel to and from the annual clash. The Fox Sports team of Joe Davis, Brady Quinn, and Bruce Feldman were not immune to the obstacles and happened upon a fallen tree across the road on their way home.

It’s true. Our @CFBONFOX crew moved a downed tree from the road somewhere in rural Washington after the Apple Cup. @BruceFeldmanCFB even helped @3rd_Goal and me. pic.twitter.com/eEyyIsjhE5 — Joe Davis (@Joe_Davis) November 29, 2018

But the three strapping lads sprung right into action, dragging that bad boy off the road with local law enforcement. It’s unclear who did most of the heavy lifting, however only one of the guys has been the star of a supplement commercial aimed at thick-armed athletes.

Excellent to see media types giving back to a community.