Kyler Murray Has Financial Reasons to Play Baseball, But the Draw of Football May Prove Too Great

Kyler Murray has had an incredible season as QB for Oklahoma, putting up video game numbers and earning himself an invite to New York for the Heisman ceremony. Murray was an elite high school athlete who initially went to Texas A&M before transferring to Oklahoma. He’s now 21, and already has agreed to a MLB contract with the Oakland Athletics after being the 9th overall pick in the draft.

When he signs with Oakland to be a minor leaguer, he’ll pocket a $4.6 million signing bonus.

But what about the NFL?

Because Murray is only 5-foot-9, 195 pounds, the media seems to be writing off the potential of the diminutive QB playing in NFL. Ah, but the NFL has changed rapidly the last few years, and for the most part, the long-held idea that NFL QBs have to be strapping 6-foot-4 pocket passers, able to absorb hits from large NFL defenders, well, that’s gone.

A 6-foot QB named Drew Brees is about to win the MVP.

A 6-foot-1 QB named Baker Mayfield was just drafted 1st overall.

A running QB who can also throw named Lamar Jackson was drafted in the 1st round by Baltimore.

Have we forgotten that Mike Vick was 6-feet tall?

Kyler Murray has played so well this year, he’s positioned himself to be taken in the 1st round of the NFL Draft. The question will be … by whom? I believe if Murray goes in the 1st round, he’s going to put baseball on hold and give the NFL a chance. Early 2nd round would be interesting.

Murray’s early NFL career would be fascinating and the media would follow every step of it. Murray has to be aware of the way Baker Mayfield is being covered in the media. That can be fun when you’re in your early 20s.

Much more fun than riding a bus around in the minor leagues for a few years, dreaming about what might have been in the NFL.