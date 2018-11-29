Five Candidates For Louisville's Football Job

Jeff Brohm turned down a chance to coach his alma mater when he rejected Louisville’s overtures and opted to return to Purdue on Wednesday.

With that in mind, here’s a look at five candidates Louisville must consider for its vacant head coaching position.

Scott Satterfield, Appalachian State

He’s not a big national name, but Scott Satterfield is a big-time up-and-comer in football coaching circles. The 45-year-old has done nothing but win over the past few seasons at Appalachian State and he’s earned a shot at a bigger job.

In six seasons at App State, Satterfield has posted a 50-24 record including two straight conference titles (the Mountaineers will play for a third this weekend). Since he went 4-8 in his first year and 7-5 in his second, Satterfield’s teams have gone 39-11 over the past four years.

He’s a former quarterback, but Satterfield’s teams rely heavily on the run and a stout defense. This season the Mountaineers rank 14th in nation in rushing offense (242.5 yards per game), 17th in scoring offense (37.3 points per game), fourth in total defense (278.2 yards per game) and fourth scoring defense (15.4 points per game).

Satterfield would be a great hire for Louisville.