PM Roundup: Nina Dobrev; Trubisky Still Injured; Stephen Curry Pushes For Shoe Marketing Change After Letter From Young Girl

Nina’s return to TV set: Nina Dobrev will be returning to television in January. CBS has set the premiere date for her new show “Fam” on January 10.

Trubisky still out: Mitchell Trubisky is still not throwing in practice for the Chicago Bears. Trubisky has been dealing with a shoulder injury and there’s no timetable for his return. Chase Daniel will get the start again this weekend.

Curry changes things after a letter: Stephen Curry has gotten Under Armour to change the way it markets his shoes after a letter from a nine-year-old girl.

Random stat…four times in his career Dennis Rodman had 15-plus rebounds and zero field goal attempts. In the same time frame…since Rodman joined the league…the rest of the NBA players..total..did this twice. — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) November 28, 2018

Tiger Woods struggled during the first day of the Hero World Challenge

Ranking the top MLB free agents this offseason

Kenny Stills is not happy with his lack of targets in Miami

The Mets and Mariners are moving towards a trade involving Robinson Cano

