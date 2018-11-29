Rashan Gary's Mom Calls Into Radio Show, Explains Why He's Not Overrated

Rashan Gary was an all-everything recruit. He just declared for the 2019 NFL Draft and has the talent to be a top-five pick. Yet his time with the Michigan Wolverines wasn’t exactly a stretch of prolonged dominance. This year he battled injuries on the way to a 38-tackle, 3.5-sack season. And he didn’t show up in a meaningful way against Ohio State.

Jim Costa and Drew McCarthy of ESPN 96.1 in Grand Rapids were discussing this set of facts on Wednesday when a very invested caller from New Jersey found her way onto the air.

Rashan Gary’s mom.

Things were quite tense there at the beginning, with the hosts’ football acumen openly questioned, but cooler heads prevailed. Her main argument was that Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown’s defense has an anchor end and a pass-rushing end and that her son’s job wasn’t the same as Chase Winovich’s, ergo the difference in quarterback-pressuring numbers.

She’s obviously going to say that because blood is thicker than a box score and her ability to break down the game could serve as an audition tape for the next Annie Apple role. At the same time, if she thinks the West Michigan media is tough, it will be a rude awakening when/if Rashan is selected by the Giants or Jets. Those East Coasters will call you worse things than “ma’am.”