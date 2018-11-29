Roundup: CBS May Not Owe Les Moonves $120 Million, Google Employees Write Open Letter, Best NBA Jerseys Ever

Ciara … “Maryland high school football players accused of sexually assaulting teammates with broom” … More court docs from Michael Rapaport’s lawsuit against Barstool … Daycare worker sentenced to 70 years after pleading guilty to smothering baby to death … Traces of poop found on every McDonald’s touchscreen tested in London … “Google employees: We no longer believe the company places values over profits” … Iowa man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to Uber driver … “Sixteen U.S. Postal Service workers are charged with accepting bribes to deliver cocaine, after Feds posed as drug traffickers in a sting operation” …

This Miami Herald investigation on Jeffrey Epstein, friend of Bill Clinton and Donald Trump accused of countless sex crimes against underage girls who got off extremely lightly, is must read [Miami Herald]

Fascinating story on how text messages with a down and out Hollywood manager could be the difference on whether or not CBS has to pay Les Moonves $120 million [NY Times]

30 best NBA jerseys of all-time [SI.com]

Details on new Oakland A’s stadium proposal [SF Chronicle]

Evaluating which CFB QBs should enter the Draft and which should stay in school [Athletic]

“Mic.com, a digital publisher with a millennial focus, is in talks to sell at least part of the company to Bustle Digital Group, a publisher that has focused on millennial women. The sale talks come after Facebook canceled a video series with Mic that had provided an important source of revenue to the publisher.” [Recode]

Tobacco company Altria in talks to buy ‘significant minority stake’ in Juul [WSJ]

Stormy Daniels says that Michael Avenatti filed defamation suit against Trump against her wishes, and that she doesn’t know where the money from crowdfunding he launched is going. [Daily Beast]

Man has dilemma on whether to stop lizards from eating frogs in his pond

Tracy McGrady’s shoe collection