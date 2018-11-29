10 Greatest Sports Media Duos of The Past 25 Years

Sports are filled with many stars as well as famous duos. This can also be said for those that cover sports. Here is a ranking of the 10 best duos in sports media over the past 25 years:

10. Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic

For over 17 years, ESPN’s flagship radio morning show Mike & Mike recapped everything you missed the night before, provided attention-grabbing stats, brought on A-list guests, and did it with two friendly guys that represented both types of sports fans. What Greeny and Golic did second to none was invited the audience into their lives and became a part of theirs. This is something occasionally done on the local level, rarely done at the national level. The listeners and viewers were there as Golic’s kids grew up, and as Greeny’s were born; they knew their wives’ names, and what the Mikes did after the shows ended. After thousands of on-air reads, many”back and better than evers,” nicknames, inside jokes, and awkward moments, the duo concluded by given us exactly what a national sports morning show is intended to do, but at the highest level.