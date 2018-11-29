VIDEO: Kevin Durant Does That Thing to Drake

The Golden State Warriors came into tonight’s game at 15-7 and with a healthy amount of intrigue. Drake’s Toronto Raptors are currently laying it on the suddenly-mortal champions and the rapper is loving it. Kevin Durant found out just how excited his frenemy was feeling by delivering what’s sometimes referred to a “purple nurple.”

KD gave Drake a purple nurple 🤣 pic.twitter.com/V07HEnpOrT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 30, 2018

Just a pair of deep-pocketed international superstars entertaining a nation on an otherwise sleep November night. It will be interesting to see if this interaction gets the same type of breathless breakdown as Durant’s run-in with Draymond Green.

For obvious reasons, my gut says no, but NBA Twitter is undefeated.