WWE's Kevin Owens 'challenges' Elton John to Match at WrestleMania

Kevin Owens is one bad and mad dude in the WWE ring. You do not mess with a Superstar who has 1.13M Twitter followers and you certainly do not disappoint his wife.

That’s why Owens has major heat with Elton John. Yes, Elton John.

Owens and his wife were among those in attendance Tuesday night in Orlando awaiting Sir Elton’s concert. It never happened.

Thirty minutes after the show was scheduled to go on, Amway Arena management let the crowd know the show was postponed due to the rocker’s ear infection.

We're sorry to announce that due to an ear infection, Elton John is unable to perform tonight. The rescheduled Orlando date will be announced in the near future so please hold onto your tickets. pic.twitter.com/fZRVH1tVyu — Amway Center (@AmwayCenter) November 28, 2018

#EltonFarewellTour statement on the Orlando and Tampa shows. pic.twitter.com/smSgZD657P — Elton John (@eltonofficial) November 28, 2018

Owens unloaded:

Hey, @eltonofficial, nobody ruins my wife and I’s date night except me! You, me…WresteMania. I’ve fought men in their 70’s before, I can do it again!#KOvsElton #KOMania4 pic.twitter.com/0613p3C6PM — . (@FightOwensFight) November 28, 2018

The last time I wore red heart-shaped glasses for another man before tonight was on January 12, 1996 at the Montreal Forum. I was 11 years old. It was for Shawn Michaels! I’m never wearing red heart-shaped glasses for another man again! @eltonofficial — . (@FightOwensFight) November 28, 2018

They won’t meet at WrestleMania, but would anyone be shocked if the showman that Vince McMahon is tried to advantage and sought out Sir Elton to play at WWE’s biggest event in 2019?