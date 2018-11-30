Best Bets for Friday's NBA Games: Pelicans-Heat and Other Against the Spread Games [UPDATE]

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

Huge slate of games today, with eleven on the board. The Denver Nuggets at Portland Trail Blazers is tonight’s marquee game. Let’s go!

Vik (29-22-1): The Pick: New Orleans Pelicans-Miami Heat Under 229

Jason (31-45-1): The Picks: Pelicans -3.5, Trail Blazers -2, Mavs +4. [UPDATE: Adding one more game. Grizzlies -2. This was at 4:42 pm EST.]

Ryan (24-31-1): The Picks: Sixers -7.5, Bulls +9.5, Celtics -13, Thunder -13